Dead Japanese expert infected with new 20C-coronavirus variant

The new 20C-coronavirus variant has been circulating mainly in South Korea, Sri Lanka, India, and Taiwan, said the Ministry of Health.



According to police officers’ investigation, the Japanese man, born in 1967, entered Vietnam on January 17 and was immediately under quarantine at a centralized isolation ward in Ward 2 in Tan Binh District in Ho Chi Minh City.

His two tests on January 17 and 31 were negative for Covid-19; accordingly, after finishing mandatory quarantine time, he was allowed to leave his quarantine facility in the city for Hanoi on a flight on February 1. He self-isolated in the hotel from February 1 till he was dead.

Yesterday evening, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that 11 new Covid-19 infection cases were reported on the day, all in the Northern Province of hai Duong. So far, the Southeast Asian has had 1,504 Covid-19 locally-transmitted infection cases.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 10 cities and provinces without new Covid-19 infection cases within at least 10 days including northern provinces of Hoa Binh , Dien Bien, Hung Yen , Bac Giang, Ha Giang and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Khanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong