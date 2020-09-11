Dengue cases in Binh Duong Province drop

For instance, in the first eight months of the year, the province recorded 1,501 cases of dengue without serious cases or deaths.



Town Di An, Thuan An, Town Ben Cat had most cases of dengue but there has been a decrease in dengue cases in these places this year. Health authority traced the drop to prolonged hot weather and good propaganda of environment hygiene. Residents’ awareness has been raised.

Additionally, the local health authority has carried out preventative measures in combination with prevention task of diseases caused by Chikungunya and Zika viruses, dengue which helped to reduce dengue cases.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Dan Thuy