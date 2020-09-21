Dengue cases rise in Vietnam

Compared to the same period last year, the number of dengue cases decreased by 65.6 percent while the fatalities decreased by 32 cases.



However, the Ministry warned a rise in dengue cases as the rainy season in the South, the Central and the central highlands regions is conducive for mosquito to pass through their life cycle faster, so more are laying eggs and more eggs are hatching.

Since there are 4 popular types of dengue viruses meaning that it is possible that patients could get re-infected four times. This “cross-immunity” between strains wanes with time; however, as immune system antibodies decrease in number.

Worse, there is no vaccine and specific drug for dengue treatment; therefore, the health sector is encouraging people to remove stagnant water and prevent mosquitoes from breeding presently.

In order to combat dengue illness, residents have to clean their houses, clear up bushes, and stagnant ponds. When a person has fever continuously, patients should go to the hospital immediately.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan