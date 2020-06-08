Dengue fever season peaking with death tolls to four

Four people in the Central Province of Binh Dinh, the southern provinces of Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho succumbed to the disease. Most of infected people are living in the southern provinces.



Health experts said that despite a year-on-year decrease, the disease is in its peak months from June to August when a combination of warmth and continuous rain is an ideal conditions for mosquitoes with the dengue virus to breed.

Therefore, local administrations and residents must keep their alert to risk of dengue outbreaks.

Presently, there is no specific vaccine and medication against dengue. The only way is to dispose of unwanted containers where water may gather (such as lunch boxes and soft-drink cans) into a covered bin and remove stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Moreover, residents should cooperate with local governments to spray chemicals to kill mosquitoes.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong