Deputy Director suspended from work for violating quarantine regulation

The student landed at Noi Bai International Airport on December 20 on a repatriation flight from the US and was sent to a quarantine facility in Chuong My District.

During his 14-day quarantine, he tested negative for the virus for the first time. While waiting for the result of the second test which was conducted on January 2, he was allowed to leave the quarantine ward as he completed his quarantine days.



However, on the same day, his SARS-COV-2 test result came back turning positive for the deadly virus.

Through investigation, Deputy Director Ta Van Thieng has signed the decision to allow the students to leave the isolation ward.

After receiving the information of the student’ s test result, Nguyen Trong Dien, Director of the Department of Health in Quang Ninh said the student was rushed to the makeshift hospital in the province. On January 5, he was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No.2 for further treatment.

Health workers continued to trace the student’s F1 including his father, mother, brother, brother’s girlfriend and the driver as well as F2 who had close contact with F1.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan