Deputy health minister examines diphtheria prevention in Dak Nong

According to the Ministry of Health’s direction, the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the Central Highlands must work closely with local administrations and the local health authority to prevent the spread of diphtheria in two communes Quang Hoa and Dak G’long.



The health forces in the two places must apply experience in control of the Covid-19 pandemic for monitor of diphtheria in Dak Nong.

The deputy health minister hailed the local health authority to apply good practical prevention as per the Ministry of Health’s guideline.

He toured to the vaccination center in village 6 in Quang Hoa Commune where 73 households with 321 residents are living to inspect the task. Approximately 274 locals will be injected vaccine against diphtheria this time.

Deputy Minister Tuyen also visited and shared loss with a bereaved local man whose daughter died of the disease. He suggested the bereaved man and his family members to receive vaccine, keep their houses clean and follow medical workers’ direction.

According to the Department of Health in Dak Nong, from the beginning of June, 12 locals in commune Dak Sor, Quang Hoa and Dak Glong tested positive for diphtheria including one death. Local health authority has implemented preventive measures including isolation and vaccination after detection of the outbreak.

