Deputy PM inspects Covid-19 prevention, control at Military Hospital 175

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh (C) and Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang (third from left) inspect Covid-19 prevention and control at Military Hospital 175 (Photo: VNA)





At the hospital, through online connection with Truong Sa island district of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Deputy PM Thanh appreciated the efforts and determination of the district’s officers and soldiers to fight the pandemic, and emphasised their important role in performing political, military and defence tasks on the sacred archipelago.

Deputy PM Thanh highly valued the discipline, techniques and combat strength of Truong Sa officers and soldiers, especially in applying science and technology to stay connected with frontline hospitals in the mainland to ensure the health and life of officers, soldiers and residents in the island district.

After hearing the report on Covid-19 prevention and control of Military Hospital 175, especially the treatment of severe patients, Defence Minister Giang lauded the efforts made by officers, soldiers, military doctors and physicians to successfully complete their tasks.

He requested the hospital in particular and military officers and soldiers in general to maintain high determination to fulfill their tasks, and promote the gained achievements.

Previously, on August 23 afternoon, the delegation visited the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.5 and inspected Covid-19 prevention and control at some locations in Ho Chi Minh City.