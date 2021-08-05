Deputy PM inspects treatment of Covid-19 patients in Binh Phuoc’s field hospital

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (2, L) inspects Covid-19 treatment at the field hospital in Dong Phu District in the south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc. (Photo: SGGP)

The 150-bed hospital put into operation on July 30 has 43 F0 patients who are being treated and three persons that have recovered from Covid-19.



Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the hospitals' efforts in treating patients with Covid-19. He also noted that besides therapeutics in the treatment of Covid-19 launched by the Ministry of Health, the hospital’s healthcare staff shoud pay attention to the combination of western medicine and traditional oriental medicine for Covid-19 treatment and make patients feel comfortable.



Mr. Vu Duc Dam (L) highly appreciates hospitals' efforts in treating patients with Covid-19.

Binh Duong Province and HCMC have become worst-hit localities in the new coronavirus wave and seen the highest number of confirmed cases. The local healthcare units provide good treatment to relieve pressure on major hospitals, he noted.

On the same day, Mr. Dam also checked epidemic prevention and control activities at the New Apparel Far Eastern Company that has implemented "three on the spot" work arrangement to ensure social distancing and safe production in the Bac Dong Phu Industrial Zone.



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and a working group of the Government work with the Binh Phuoc Province's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh