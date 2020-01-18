Deputy PM orders to prevent spread of acute pneumonia into Vietnam

In addition, these above bodies work to prevent, detect, and contain infectious disease in border crossings, airports, and ports, Mr. Dam said.



The Ministry of Health has urgently issued an action plan to respond to the fatal disease according to the regulation and the World Health Organization’s warning as well as enhance supervision of preventative tasks in localities. Moreover, the Ministry has increased checks of sufficient facilities and medical materials.

Deputy PM Dam also requested the Ministry of Information and Communication to work with Ministry of Health to disseminate and update accurate information on the disease’s developments and preventative measures so that residents can actively participate in.

Because the complicated development of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV has been reported in Wuhan City of China’s Hubei Province, the Ministry of Health yesterday released treatment guideline.

Especially, the Ministry noticed that those with chronic disease may possible die of the disease and there has been no vaccine against acute pneumonia caused by nCoV.

Isolation and quarantine must be by the least restrictive means necessary to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the Ministry, from December, 2019 till now, cases of acute pneumonia caused by nCoV has infected 59 people including seven serious cases and two deaths. Some Asian countries have recorded people with China’s pneumonia-like illness who came back from a trip to China.

Vietnam also detected two people from Wuhan City with fever to enter Vietnam through Da Nang International Airport.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong