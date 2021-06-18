District 4’s Hospital stops admitting new patients

District 4’s Hospital in HCMC has stopped admitting new patients due to a suspected Covid-19 infection from June 18.

One patient who gets regular check-ups at the hospital was confirmed to have Covid-19 on June 18.



The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has arrived in the hospital for giving guidelines for epidemiological investigation of Covid-19 while the medical unit was cleaned and disinfected.

On June 16, HCMC’s University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy in District 5 has stopped receiving patients due to its healthcare worker had positive test result for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the local authorities are conducting blockade at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases in District 5 that is fighting to contain a growing Covid-19 cluster with 53 staff members as of June 13.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh