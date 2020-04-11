Doctors in HCMC provide at home –medical checkups

Dr. Nguyen Minh Quan and a nurse of Thong Nhat Hospital yesterday paid a visit to the house of 92-year-old Quach Van Cu who has been a regular patient of the hospital. After examining the senior man, Dr. Quan wrote a prescription as well as guided his children to take care of him.



At home- examination is a good way for him for the time being.

After examining old man Cu, Dr. Quan traveled to Tan Binh District to examine 75-year –old Cao Thi Lan as per schedule.

Patient Lan suffered chronic gastritis duodenal ulcer; worse, she had thigh fracture so she had walking difficulty.

Accordingly, her daughter was quick to register at home-examination service at hearing it.

Dr. Quan revealed that at home-examination was in fact provided in 2015 and the service received good response from old patients who had problems with walking. Demand of at home-examination has increased 30-40 percent compared with previous time.

Presently, 20 doctors are being assigned to provide at home-examination but more medical workers will do if the demand continued to grow, said Dr. Quan.

Dr. Kim Phuc Thanh from Thu Duc Hospital said that under the Department of Health’s direction, the hospital has offered at home-examination for patients aged over 80 with chronic diseases such as diabetes, and high blood pressure from April 1.

Additionally, patients’ relatives can register the service by phoning the hospital hot line. Patients of at home-medical checkups are entitled to enjoy full insurance.

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital followed suit.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan