Doctors remove chicken bone lying in patient’s bronchial tube for 2 years

According to the 62-year-old woman, she suddenly coughed badly while eating chicken rice porridge and then she turned pale experiencing breathing problems; from that on, she usually had prolonged cough.



She arrived at many infirmaries for treatment but she was diagnosed to have bronchial asthma or Gastroesophageal reflux disease. After taking drug, these problems abated little but they relapsed later.

Physicians of the Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital asked the woman to have scan for suspecting that she had strange item in the bronchial tube. The scan has shown there was a strange item in the left of the woman’s bronchial tube. Immediately, doctors carried out an operation to remove it. The 1x1,5cm chicken bone in her left bronchial tube was totally taken out.

The old woman was stable now.

Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said that the case is a difficult one because the bone was lying in the patient’s bronchial tube for a long time; therefore, doctors mistakenly diagnosed with other disease.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong