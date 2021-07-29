Dong Thap approves for company’s order of 200,000 doses of Nano Covax vaccine

At the meeting in Dong Thap Province (Photo: SGGP)

The authority in Dong Thap Province had just sent an official dispatch to the Department of Health and Vinh Hoan Company about approval for the company’s purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for the company’s employees.

Accordingly, Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia assigned Vinh Hoan Company to sign a contract with Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Joint Stock Company upon purchase of 200,000 doses of Nano Covax vaccine as recommended by the company.

The Department of Health of Dong Thap Province was requested to instruct Vinh Hoan Company on how to store and use the Covid-19 vaccine in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Health.

Previously, Vinh Hoan Company petitioned for the purchase of 200,000 doses of Nano Covax vaccine against Covid-19 at VND120,000 per dose excluding VAT.

The development of the Covid-19 epidemic is unpredictable in Dong Thap Province. According to the report of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Dong Thap Province, the province recorded 153 new cases on July 28. Up to now, Dong Thap Province has so far reported 2,673 Covid-19 cases.

By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Dan Thuy