Drinking too much can harm health

Accordingly, the Law on Prevention and Control of Harmful Effects of Alcoholic Beverages taking effect on January 1, 2020 strictly bans a person from driving a vehicle after drinking alcoholic beverages with the aim to protect people’s health and lives because heavy alcohol use causes numerous diseases that affect the brain, nerves, muscle tissue, heart, stomach, liver, pancreas and other organs.



65-year-old man from the Northern Province of Ninh Binh who has been receiving treatment of liver disease in the National Tropical Disease Hospital in Hanoi for half a month moaned his hepatitis B has developed cirrhosis quickly without expectation.

In the hospital, many people have been receiving treatment of cirrhosis due to excessive alcohol even young people aged 26, 27.

Meantime, Deputy Director of People’s Hospital 115 in Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Tran Van Son said the hospital usually admits cases of alcohol poisoning; many of them were in critical condition.

Fewer people survived from alcohol poisoning or alcohol overdose which can lead to permanent brain damage if they were saved, said Dr. Song.

Alcoholic beverages are classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as a Group 1 carcinogen (carcinogenic to humans). IARC classifies alcoholic beverage consumption as a cause of female breast, colorectum, larynx, liver, esophagus, oral cavity, and pharynx cancers; and as a probable cause of pancreatic cancer.

Director of the National Cancer Hospital Dr. Tran Van Thuan said that around 168,000 fresh cancer cases are reported yearly in Vietnam including 25,000 fresh liver cancer cases and deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, the harmful use of alcohol is a causal factor in more than 200 disease and injury conditions. The Health Strategy and Policy Institute’s studies have shown that up to 4.4 percent of Vietnamese population suffer cancer, cirrhosis , heart diseases, brain damages gastric ulcer because of consuming too much alcohol.

in other hand, people under the influence of beer, wine, or liquor tend to act more impulsively and have a reduced chance of considering the consequences of their behavior.

Excessive alcohol is main factor of alcohol-related traffic accidents killing nearly 5,000 people annually in the country.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong