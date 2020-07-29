Early pandemic prevention helps find new cases quickly: HCMC Party Secretary

The city will receive thousands of arrivals from Da Nang City by land in the next three days. The municipal Departments of Health and Transport have to coordinate to strictly control the flow of people to the city, he added.



The functional departments must mobilize returners’ cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and force them to wear face masks.

He agreed that all citizens returning from Da Nang have to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The City Party Chief asked the municipal People’s Committee to coordinate with the HCMC High Command to receive arrival of overseas Vietnamese and limit Non-essential mass gatherings and community events to reduce the spread of the virus.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Thanh Liem asked relevant and functional departments and units in the city and districts to bring the situation under control and implement prevention and control measures, including tracking the movements of people who come from Da Nang since July 1, completing health declaration, collecting samples for COVID-19 testing, forcing citizens to wear face masks in public areas and crowded places.

The municipal government has also asked the Department of Industry and Trade to ensure supply of goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

HCMC recorded no new COVID-19 infections in 116 days from April 3 until present time, said Director of the Municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh

The city received 4,907 citizens who came home from Da Nang since July 1. They have been isolated at home or at locations specified by the city’s authorities.

The muncipal health sector will enhance controlling transmission, managing pandemic risk and strengthening early testing, especially people who have symptoms of respiratory illness. Private pharmacies will be asked to report information on buyers with respiratory symptoms to health centers in districts. The department will also focus on improving surveillance of arrivals and evaluating risk of cross-border transmission, he marked.



At the meeting





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh