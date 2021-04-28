Echovirus-4 is the leading culprit of meningitis in all ages and in the province lately.

Echovirus-4 meningitis outbreak in Central Province of Ha Tinh (Photo: SGGP)

From the beginning of the year, Ha Tinh Province has recorded many cases of encephalitis and meningitis causing concerns amongst residents in the province.

Medical experts advised people to eat well-cooked food , boiled water, and wash hands with soaps as well as disinfect the surface in the house. Anyone experiencing a high temperature, cold hands and feet, vomiting, and neck stiffness should go to nearby hospitals for treatment.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan