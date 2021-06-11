Education sector donates US$196,396 for vaccine fund

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong and Chairman of the Vietnam Education Union Vu Minh Duc gave VND4.5 billion to the representative of the Covid-19 vaccine fund.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong and Chairman of the Vietnam Education Union Vu Minh Duc give a donation of US$196,396 for the vaccine fund In response to the call for donation of the President, the Government, the Prime Minister, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in the fight against the pandemic, the education sector will continue encouraging teachers and employees to give more support to the vaccine fund.

Yesterday afternoon, the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front also received a donation of VND 500 million from the Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security. Nguyen Xuan Son's family, living in Hoang Mai District in Hanoi donated VND100 million. The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, Mai Viet Real Estate Joint Stock Company, EZVIZ Vietnam Company, Full Gospel Church, GCO Group Joint Stock Company donated VND38 million, 150 million VND, 200 cameras, VND860 million, VND 118.7 million respectively.

According to statistics, from May 1 to now, the vaccine fund has received a donation of over VND 3,510 billion.

The Party, the State, and the Government aimed to roll out mass vaccination for more than 70 percent of residents by the end of 2021. Up to now, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has allocated over VND1 trillion to the vaccine fund.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan