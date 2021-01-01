Eight illegal immigrants verified to enter Vietnam with patient 1,440



Reporting its investigations of illicit immigration through trails in borderlines relating to the patient 1,440 , state competent agencies in An Giang Province announced that five people travelled in the same bus with patient 1,440 while three other women in Cambodia also entered Vietnam without permission.

Eight of them were divided into two groups when reaching Bung Nho village in An Phu District. The first group comprising of six people were transported to Ho Chi Minh City through the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap and Long An.

The second group comprising of three women were transported by a driver who was tested negative for the deadly virus for the first test and under quarantine in An Phu District. One of them got off the vehicle in Ca Mau Province.

Two remaining women went to HCMC’s An Dong Market in District 5 and they got off the vehicle in an alley near the market without clear address.

Police in An Giang and related agencies in HCMC are continuing tracing these women and those who had contacted them for testing and quarantining.

Deputy Chief of An Giang Province police division Colonel Lam Thanh Sol had signed a decision to take criminal proceedings against those who organized illegal immigration according to the present law.

According to Colonel Sol, right after being informed that test result of the patient 1,440 came out positive, police officers in An Giang liaised with their peers in Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Soc Trang, Can Tho and Ho Chi Minh City to track down contacts with these illegal immigrants.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan