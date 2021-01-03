Eight imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 2

All of them are Vietnamese citizens who returned home from Germany, Taiwan (China), France and Malaysia. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.

According to the subcommittee for treatment, 12 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on January 2, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,337. The number of deaths related to the disease is still kept at 35.

Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, nine have tested negative for the virus once, six twice and seven thrice.

As many as 18,372 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 155 in hospitals, 16,589 in state-designated establishments and 1,628 at their residences.

