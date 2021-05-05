Eighty journalists take up jab offers amid Covid-19

A journalist is one of the first groups to be offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine jab against Covid-19 according to Resolution 21 of the Government.



Journalist Hoang Loc take up Covid-19 jab (Photo: SGGP)

Journalists wore facemasks and declared their health status at the vaccination locations. All of them were safe after immunization.

Journalist Hoang Loc from Tuoi tre newspaper, one of those who arrived at the vaccination location early, said that journalists are at higher risk of contracting the disease because they have to contact many people and enter hotspots of Covid-19 to write articles on the development of the pandemic.

Journalist Hoang Lan of Ho Chi Minh City Law newspaper said that she was a little concerned and worried before the injection yet she felt comfortable after receiving the jab. She said she has no side effects after vaccination.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is organizing the second injection of Covid-19 vaccine for medical workers who were more likely to have been on the “frontline” of Covid-19 care namely emergency medicine, critical care specialists, and anesthesiologists , the steering committees for epidemic prevention at all levels, police forces, and soldiers.

So far, more than 45,000 people have received Covid-19 shots. Those suffering post-injection reactions have been treated and all are stable.

The second immunization campaign will be completed by May 5.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan