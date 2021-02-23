Eleven groups of individuals first to receive Covid-19 vaccination

These groups include health workers; leaders, staffs in quarantine wards and reporters; diplomats, employees in customs departments; police and military officers; teachers; employees of airports, tourist sectors; travelers to foreign countries for work, study; residents in Covid-19 -hit areas and people over 65 years old.



As schedule, Vietnam has set a target that 80 percent of the country’s population will be vaccinated against coronavirus. COVAX Facility was designed by GAVI to support access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines for 190 countries. GAVI officially confirmed the Southeast Asian country as one of the recipients of Covid-19 vaccine on December 10. On January 29, COVAX Facility officially announced to distribute more than 4.8 million doses of AstraZenecca -manufactured vaccine to Vietnam in the first and second quarter of 2021. The next distribution will be revealed later.

According to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, Vietnam needs 150 million doses of vaccine to cover the population in 2021; therefore, Vietnam has negotiated with COVAX Facility which has committed to providing 30 million doses of vaccine to Vietnam in the last six months of 2021. Additionally, AstraZeneca also promised to supply 30 million doses of vaccine to the Southeast Asian country.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan