The steering board listened to reports of Covid-19 situation, production of biological test kits and experiences from other nations in the fight against Covid-19.

The steering board emphasized that quick testing at airports, hospitals and crowded events is needed to screen infected people when the country welcome investors and experts for the country’s economic growth



Travelers arriving in the Southeast Asian country from regions with an increased risk of infection need to undergo a coronavirus test. It’s possible to get tested right at the airport, free of charge.

Members of the steering board proposed the Ministry of Health to organize testing at airports because Vietnam is going to reopen some international flights.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science and Technology and related agencies should facilitate for piloting test kits made by Vietnamese firms. The Ministry of Health was proposed to tighten preventative measures in medical facilitates to curb spread in infirmaries.

The steering board informed the country recorded five new Covid-19 cases yesterday, all imported cases and they were quarantined in a facility in the Southern Province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Therefore, the country has not had new community transmission cases in seven days.

In related news, Director of the Department of Health in the Central City of Da Nang Ngo Thi Kim Yen announced yesterday that the city has carried out massive testing of all households to detect infected Covid-19 people. Some 70,972 residents are negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan