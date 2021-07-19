False claim: Photo shows coffins of coronavirus victims in HCMC



According to the VAFC, photos of corpses in Indonesia have gone viral on social networks, but some facebookers falsely claimed that corpses of a Covid-19 patient in Ho Chi Minh City, confusing public opinion, badly affecting the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

VAFC recommends that people do not share fake news. VAFC will transfer the case to relevant authorities who will issue penalties on violators following the present regulations.





