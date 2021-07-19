  1. Health

False claim: Photo shows coffins of coronavirus victims in HCMC

On the morning of July 19, the Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center under the Department of Radio, Television, and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications this morning said that the photos show coffins of coronavirus victims in Ho Chi Minh is false information.

According to the VAFC, photos of corpses in Indonesia have gone viral on social networks, but some facebookers falsely claimed that corpses of a Covid-19 patient in Ho Chi Minh City, confusing public opinion, badly affecting the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.
VAFC recommends that people do not share fake news. VAFC will transfer the case to relevant authorities who will issue penalties on violators following the present regulations.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy

