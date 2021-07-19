VAFC recommends that people do not share fake news. VAFC will transfer the case to relevant authorities who will issue penalties on violators following the present regulations.
False claim: Photo shows coffins of coronavirus victims in HCMC
On the morning of July 19, the Vietnam Anti-Fake News Center under the Department of Radio, Television, and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications this morning said that the photos show coffins of coronavirus victims in Ho Chi Minh is false information.