Field hospital No.1 for newly-infected, suspected cases of Covid-19 opens

HCMC's field hospital No.1 receiving newly-infected Covid-19 patients and suspected cases opens. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC’s authorities have requisitioned the dormitory of the Center for National Defense and Security Training under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City as the field hospital for individuals in the earliest days of the disease tested positive for the infection, people who are implementing the mandatory quarantine period in centralized facilities with mild symptoms.



The service aims to divide all the cases into severe and mild groups for the appropriate hospital transfer to reduce patient overload in hospitals and maintain minimum level of mortality rates from the coronavirus.

The ambulance service operated by HCMC’s 115 Emergency Center is always ready in the hospital to transfer patients between health care facilities. The medical facility has also a X- ray DR Mobile providing imaging study results faster.

The health sector has mobilized nearly 100 healthcare professionals and officials from hospitals, Thu Duc City’s Health Center, the management board of the dormitory of the Vietnam National University-HCMC and the city High Command to serve for this Covid-19 treatment health facility.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh