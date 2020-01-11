Fine on food safety violation averages US$603.8 in HCMC

Health inspectors made a tour of inspection to Xom Chieu Market in District 4 and frozen storage warehouses in District 7 and 8 from January 8. Health inspectors made quick tests on borax in sausage and chemicals in rice vermicelli. All were negative.



Health inspectors also checked the origin of commodities in markets with the aim to make sure the commodities’ quality. They decided to inspect Xom Chieu Market in District 4 which has registered to sell safe food.

HCMC has 236 traditional markets and three wholesale markets in 24 districts.

In regarding to unsafe food, Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the HCMC Food Safety Management Board, said that average fine around several hundred thousand for a food violation.

In 2019, the food samples that health inspectors took doubled compared to 2018 and tripled compared to the period of 2012 - 2016. Test results have shown that 12 percent of samples failed to meet standard.

Talking about food poisoning prevention, the leader of the HCMC Food Safety Management Board said that the board paid unscheduled visits to schools’ kitchens, eateries and street food.

Statistically, total food poisoning cases in HCMC reduced by 80 percent.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong