First 100,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive in Vietnam on July 7

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

This is part of the order of 31 million doses for 2021 with the health ministry, with planned delivery of 3 million in third quarter and 28 million in fourth quarter.

The mRNA vaccine vials have a shelf life of up to six months if kept in ultra cold conditions (-80 degrees Celsius) and one month if stored at normal fridge temperature (2-8 degrees Celsius).

During a discussion with a Pfizer representative, the company reiterated its commitment to deliver the full 31 million doses order to Vietnam as quickly as possible.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Corminaty) was the first to have been listed by WHO for emergency use (on December 31, 2020), and was given the conditional authorisation for use in emergency situations by Vietnam’s health authorities on May 28, 2021.

The mainstay of Vietnam’s vaccination drive to date has been AstraZeneca - 400,000 doses bought from the company on Vietnam Vaccine Company's advance purchase agreement, 2.5 million doses from COVAX Facility, and 1.5 million doses donated from Japan.

As of 4pm on July 5, 3,903,105 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Vietnam, with the number of fully vaccinated people reaching 226,858.

Vietnamplus