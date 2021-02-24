First 117,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Vietnam

Vietnam purchases Oxford/ AstraZeneca-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine according to a deal between the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) and AstraZeneca last November. As per the deal, VNVC has ordered 30 million doses from AstraZeneca in 2021.



The first batch of 117,600 doses of vaccine was transported to the warehouse of VNVC and AstraZeneca.

Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said that the timely arrival of the imported vaccine will serve for Covid-19 prevention. Though Vietnam has made tremendous efforts to control the pandemic, residents should receive vaccine for population immunity in a bid to carry out dual goals including the control of the Coronavirus pandemic and effective implementation of economic recovery programs.

The Ministry of Health has promoted the import of Covid-19 vaccine from other manufacturers under the government’s direction as well as prepared for fast administration of vaccine on some special people including frontline Covid-19 workers, teachers, people working in aviation and tourism, and people over 65 years old, said Mr. Cuong.

Distribution manager of VNVC Ms. Vu Thu Ha said VNVC continued negotiating with other vaccine producers in the world to purchase Covid-19 vaccine for population immunity in addition to a deal of 30 million doses of vaccine of Oxford/ AstraZeneca.



Health leaders congratulate VNVC 's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine (Photo: SGGP)

By Dinh Ly - Translated by Dan Thuy