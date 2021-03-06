First 900 healthcare workers of HCMC to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The hospital’s medical staff includes doctors, nurses and employees who are working in the Department of Infectious Disease D, Emergency Department, Department of Medical Examination, Department of Social Affairs, Molecular Biology Laboratory, Adult Intensive Care and Anti-Poison Unit; heads and deputy heads of departments along with the Board Of Directors.



The health workers of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases will be the first persons in the Southern region that are on the priority groups for vaccination, said the Ministry of Health.

The HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases is one the 21 Covid-19 treatment facilities nationwide, having the highest risk of transmission.

The city has not currently seen a cluster of community transmission cases. Therefore, the municipal authorities have determined nine priority groups for coronavirus vaccination in the first phase with 44,175 people, including 285 healthcare workers; 388 members of health teams to conduct random Covid-19 tests; 1,362 employees of the sector of epidemiologic investigation; 1,642 public security, military forces, and volunteers; 38,000 people in the community Covid-19 groups; 1,710 medical workers taking samples for Covid-19 test; 513 employees in quarantine facilities and 275 officials who directly give vaccine injections.

The front-line workers in the fight against the epidemic in Hai Duong Province, Hanoi and HCMC will be next on the priority list to receive injection of Covid-19 vaccines.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh