First case of Noonan syndrome discovered in Vietnam

The Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Association and Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital co-organized the 17th annual scientific conference, with the participation of more than 500 doctors working in the field of dermatology and aesthetics in some provinces.





At the conference, Dr. Tran Nguyen Anh Tu, Deputy Head of the Dermatology Hospital’s Department of Aesthetic Skin, said that the hospital has just discovered the girl from the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang with Leopard syndrome ( the first patient in Vietnam with the disease).

The girl was taken to the Dermatology Hospital with brown skin spots (lentigines) on her face and body which have appeared since she was four and abnormalities in the jawbone, spine, shoulder, chest, and teeth.



Her relatives said she suffers congenital deaf-mutes with physical and mental disabilities. No family members suffered the disease. She was found to be shorter than other same age girls.

Noonan syndrome , which was formerly known as LEOPARD syndrome, with multiple lentigines (NSML) is a very rare inherited disorder. People with this condition have problems with the skin, head and face, inner ear, and heart. The genitals may also be affected.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy