First commune in Vietnam sealed off to control COVID-19

In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , People’s Committee in Vinh Phuc Province yesterday decided to enforce travel limitations, implement quarantines and cancel public gatherings that have affected an estimated 10,600 residents.



The isolation of the commune is necessary to protect the health of local residents according to the Law on Infectious Disease Prevention issued in 2007 and related documents.

Simultaneously, state competent set up eight quarantine stations in roads into the commune police officers, soldiers, medical workers and local administrators relentlessly work in the quarantine establishments with determination to contain the disease.

Each resident in the commune will be provided with a daily stipend of VND40,000 (US$1.7), and an additional VND60,000 ($2.5) per quarantined household, during the isolation period. The provincial Department of Industry and Trade is in charge of ensuring sufficient supply of necessities for people in Son Loi Commune during the isolation.

Moreover, because of the complicated Covid- 19 development, schools in the province will remain closed for one more week according to the provincial People’s Committee’s decision. Teachers will use social network or app to teach lessons and novel coronavirus prevention online as per the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training’s guidelines.

Vinh Phuc Province has so far confirmed 11 cases of the viral infection and 63 quarantined people meanwhile Vietnam has reported 16 including 13 Vietnamese, one Vietnamese American, and two Chinese.

Among them, seven have fully recovered. They were all treated for free.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong