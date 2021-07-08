First doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Vietnam The first batch is part of a 31 million dose contract that the Ministry of Health has signed to purchase the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.

As scheduled, more batches of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be handed over to Vietnam in July.

Previously, at his phone talks between Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on May 28, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will continue to support Vietnam and other countries in accessing vaccines through the COVAX programme, including 80 million doses of vaccine that the US will provide to the world.