First doses of WHO-initiated vaccine programme may reach Vietnam in Q1

The guests informed the host of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries via the WHO-initiated COVAX programme, affirming that Vietnam is among the countries prioritised during implementation.

They spoke highly of the results of Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight over the past year, especially in the latest outbreaks.

The pandemic has been brought under control in Hanoi, surrounding localities, and across the country, and local people can welcome a safe Lunar New Year, they said.

Thanking the international organisations for helpful information, Dam said they are all actively working with the Ministry of Health to prepare an injection plan, as required by COVAX.

If favourable, the first doses in the COVAX programme will be transported to Vietnam in the first quarter to support the country’s pandemic prevention and control efforts, Dam stressed.

Vietnamplus