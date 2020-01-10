First stem cell transplantation for brain tumor in Central region

The child patient hailing from the central province of Quang Tri suffered a malignant tumor in brain. These children with brain tumor are treated with high dose chemotherapy with autologous stem cell rescue.



Physicians of the Children Center and their peers from the Blood Transfusion Hematology and the Hospital’s Tumor center performed a stem cell transplant on the child.

Thirty-two days after the operation, the child recovered. Test results have shown that his blood was normal.

Hospital Director Professor Pham Nhu Hiep said the hospital is the third facility in the country to carry out successfully such operation. It is the first stem cell transplant in the central region.





By Van Thang - Translated by Uyen Phuong