First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome

Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, long lasting swelling of the face, particularly one or both lips (granulomatous cheilitis), facial muscle weakness (palsy) and a fissured tongue.



Patient Men is the first Vietnamese people to have the syndrome in the country. For 15 years, he has had to sleep upright.

The patient was hospitalized on May, 26 and underwent over 10 kinds of different tests in seven medical centers yet no cause of his illness has been shown. His samples were sent to three centers specializing in decoding of genome but they have not found the cause of his bizarre.

Members of the research group of Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung have read scores of medical case reports analyzing carefully test results to reach at the conclusion that patient Le Van Men has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

The patient took corticosteroid, antibiotic drugs, vitamin and he underwent a cosmetic surgery to improve his appearance.

He now sleeps normally and talk cleanlier.

Professor Phillip Tran, one of experienced American scientist, announced Dr. Tu Dung’s research case named Serious facial deformation was awarded the second prize given by the American College of Osteopathic Internists. For the very first time Vietnam has won such medical prize.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan