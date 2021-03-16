The hospital admitted a 57-year-old fisherman who was having high fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, and necrotizing wound in his leg started to spread widely.



After conducting tests, physicians of the hospital identified the fisherman to have Vibrio vulnificus wound infection. Medical workers quickly gave him antibiotic to eradicate the infection as well as cut off dead or infected tissues.

After half of a month, the man has been in stable condition. He was discharged from the hospital yesterday.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan