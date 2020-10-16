Five new diphtheria cases recorded in central mountainous district

Of these, four diphtheria cases were displaying clear symptoms and one case had no symptoms, Dr. Pham Minh Duc, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Quang Ngai province said. Those displaying clear symptoms were immediately given live-saving diphtheria anti-toxin.



According to Director of Quang Ngai Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital Dr. Nguyen Dinh Tuyen, the hospital is treating three diphtheria patients while 9 patients are currently under control. The hospital is waiting for test results from Nha Trang Pasteur Institute.

All patients aged from 13 months to 13 years from Ba To mountainous district are in stable condition.

The Department of Health in Quang Ngai Province has taken proactive measures against the disease by increasing control in diphtheria outbreaks, taking sample tests to early detect diphtheria cases and new outbreaks as per the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province’s document No.4981.

Additionally, the health sector injected antibiotic to those people who had close contact with infected patients and provide immediate treatment to patients to minimize severe complications and fatalities.

The Department of Education and Training has implemented activities against the disease at educational facilities as well as monitor children’s health condition in preschools, primary schools, and high schools to inform the health sector when suspected cases are discovered . Moreover, local schools make sure that classrooms must be clean, well-ventilated and well-lighted for students, especially in mountainous areas

There are some symptoms of diphtheria infection including a high temperature (fever), sore throat, a thick grey-white coating at the back of the patient’s throat.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan