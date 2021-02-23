Five sailors on foreign ship test positive for SARS-CoV-2

In the steering board’s report, the foreign ship has been on the way to deliver commodities from Indonesia since February 20; when it went across Vietnam’s waters, one of the sailors in the ship died without clear reason.



Receiving the information of the ship, the provincial Center for Disease Control in coordination with related agencies have taken samples for the first test. Test results have shown that five out of 20 sailors are positive for SARS-CoV2 and one suspected case.

Today, the center continued taking samples for the second tests.

In case that tests of the sailors are still positive, the ship's owner will return to Indonesia to replace all sailors disinfecting the vessel. The ship will come back Vietnam later for loading commodities.

The Center in Ba Ria – Vung Tau is waiting for the Ministry of Health’s direction for the case.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Dan Thuy