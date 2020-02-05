Five tonnes of disinfectant provided to aid coronavirus fight

The provision of the disinfectant aims to aid the ministry’s and its agencies’ effort to contain the spread of the deadly virus, originated from China’s Wuhan city.



Passenger train services between Vietnam and China suspended on February 4 onwards, following an order by the Ministry of Transport amid the fatal epidemic, according the Dong Dang railway station in the northern province of Lang Son, which borders China.



The cross-border services from Vietnam to China have ceased operation from February 4 while the last train from China arrived at Dong Dang railway station at 1:00am the next day, said head of the station Pham Duc Khai.



The services will resume when a further notice is issued.



As of February 4, Vietnam has so far confirmed 10 novel coronavirus infections and 304 suspected cases, of whom 214 have tested negative for the virus and 90 are in quarantine while samples undergo testing.es.