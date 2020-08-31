In its document to health authorities and related state competent agencies in the Northern Province of Bac Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City and the Central City of Da Nang yesterday, the Administration state clearly that these bodies must monitor the recall of the product made by Loi Song Moi Company in Dong Anh town in Hanoi as the food poses a safety hazard to consumers.



Moreover, the bodies must check the number of 13 foods manufactured by Loi Song Moi Company. Health authorities and state competent were proposed to inform consumers not to buy all products of the company. Consumers should notify the local food enforcement agencies the recalled product in their house.

The Administration forced the company to stop operation and seal the products on August 20 because 9 patients have been hospitalized from July 13 to August 18 in Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital and the Tropical Disease Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Hospitalized patients had had products Pate Minh Chay which was found to have bacteria Clostridium botulinum type B. The bacteria live and grow in low oxygen conditions. Once in the body, the toxin binds to nerve endings that join muscles. This prevents the nerves from signaling the muscles to contract. The first symptoms of botulism are nausea, vomiting, weakness, and vertigo (dizziness). Death is usually caused by respiratory failure and airway obstructions. When the diaphragm and chest muscles become fully involved, breathing is affected and results in death from asphyxia.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan