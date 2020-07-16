According to the warning, the product Candy B+ Coffee Extra Power which was found to contain more than 50 times the usual daily dose of erectile dysfunction medicine Tadalafil has not been certified by VFA.



Through checking certification from September, 2014 till now, VFA affirmed it has not issued certification for the product. Head of VFA Nguyen Thanh Phong said that health authority has raised alert on potent medicinal ingredients mixing with nutritional supplements for years.

Therefore, health authority warned people to be cautious about using nutritional supplements and other drugs.

Lately, VFA received document from the Health Sciences Authority warning about the product containing Tadalafil, which is for erectile dysfunction.

The product was labelled under manufacturer California Pure.

Though the product has not been certified in Vietnam but it has been advertised online.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan