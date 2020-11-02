Food Administration warns of 7 nutritional supplements with banned substances

HSA has been alerting members of the public not to purchase or consume three products which were sold online. HSA’s analysis of the products revealed that, contrary to the listing of ingredients on the packaging, these products contained potent ingredients including a banned substance, sibutramine, that may pose serious health risks to consumers.



Specifically, HSA warned of seven nutritional supplements including Coco Curv, Choco Fit, Wholly Fitz “PASSION LEMON TEA” with Guarana Powder and Hoodia Gordonii Extract and Kimiso Dark Chocolate which contain banned Sibutramine; Nutriline Cleansline with banned Sennosides and Hamer Candy with Nortadalafil - chemically related to tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction medicine.

These above-mentioned products have been marketed online from October, 2014; however, they are not allowed to import into Vietnam, according to the Food Administration of Vietnam’s investigation. Hamer Candy is sold at VND500,000 (US$21.6) a box of 5 tablets.





By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan