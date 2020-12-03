The Administration proposed people not to buy or consume the product.



Before, the Administration received an information from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) which alerted members of the public not to purchase or consume ’Mone Macha Cocoa’, a slimming product that comes in the form of a chewable tablet and is marketed on multiple e-commerce platforms. HSA’s analysis revealed that it contained sibutramine, a banned substance which can cause serious adverse effects on consumers.

The Administration of Food has re-checked imported products from January 1, 2015 till now and found that the product has not been certified to launch in the market in Vietnam.

To protect consumers’ health, the Administration advised people not to buy or use the product. Moreover, people should tell state competent agencies when they discover individuals selling the product.

Sibutramine was previously a prescription-only weight loss medicine in Singapore. It was banned in 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and strokes. Vietnam has banned all drugs containing Sibutramine from 2011.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong