Foreigners coming to HCMC for medical treatment to be isolated 14 days

Under the city health authority’s request, while admitting patients from alien countries for the time being, all medical facilities must pay attention to foreign patients’ history of entry into Vietnam



According to the municipal heath department, as the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues to have complicated developments, the medical sector is anticipated to face problems in providing medical care for foreigners and Vietnamese citizens returning from overseas.

Medical infirmaries must soon rush foreign patients and those accompanying them into the quarantine ward for treatment as well as contact with the city Center for Disease Control for further isolation.

In case that people entering Vietnam through Tan Son Nhat Airport are critically ill, they shall be supervised by the International Health Quarantine Center of Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s CDC, and the 115 Emergency Center.

They will be transported to one of the designated hospitals including 115 People’s Hospital, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Hung Vuong Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1, Children’s Hospital 2, Tu Du Maternity Hospital, FV Hospital, and Vinmec Central Park International Hospital to be treated for their current disease. They will under test of SARS-CoV-2 according to regulation.

During the stay in hospitals’ quarantine wards, foreign patients are positive for the coronavirus or show symptoms of respiratory disease caused by the deadly virus, the hospital must report to the Center for Disease Control and transfer the patient to hospitals which can treat the disease. Other hospitals will provide treatment during the isolation time.

Regarding examination and treatment for foreign patients, medical institutions must strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19- related regulations to prevent hospitals from being outbreaks of the coronavirus hotspot.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan