Deputy Director of the center Dr. Phan Thanh Tam said by October 28, medical centers in districts 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Thu Duc where 48 people live have taken samples for tests. Test results of 47 people have shown they are all negative, one person has gone to the Central Province of Quang Binh for charity deed and not tested.

Additionally, the city health authorities have expanded testing on 296 city dwellers who have been exposed to 48 people. They are all negative.

Since the South Korean man travelled many places while in HCMC, district medical clinics and local administrations will continue verification of those who had contacted with him.

A newspaper released the HCMC Center for Disease Control was informed on October 24 about a case of a positive South Korean expert from HCMC to Japan. His saliva sample was taken for a rapid antigen test after he landed at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba the same day.

The South Korean had entered Vietnam on July 29 and finished his mandatory quarantine in Hanoi on August 16. According to epidemiological investigation, he had not come into contact with any COVID-19 patient before. Later, he traveled to some localities in Vietnam including HCMC on business trips. The man had not conducted any conclusive real-time PCR test in Vietnam before leaving for Japan.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan