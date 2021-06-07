Forty-four Covid-19 cases added to national count

Of the new cases, Bac Giang, the country’s current largest coronavirus hotspot, accounted for the majority with 24 infections, followed by Ho Chi Minh City (12), Bac Ninh (6), and Ha Nam (2). They were all detected inside quarantined or locked down sites.

The number of domestic infections reported since April 27 when the fourth coronavirus wave hit Vietnam mounted to 5,655.

Fifteen provinces, including Yen Bai, Quang Ngai, Nghe An, Dak Lak, Thua Thien-Hue, Nam Dinh, Hoa Binh, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Son La, Ninh Binh and Dong Nai, have gone through 15 days without new Covid-19 cases.

Among active patients, 242 have tested negative to the virus once, 72 twice, and 78 thrice. The death toll remained at 53 and the number of recoveries totalled 3,368.

There are 183,923 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined nationwide.

As of June 4, 1.24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered nationwide, with a total of 33,643 people fully vaccinated with two shots.