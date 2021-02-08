Four more airport employees positive for Covid-19

Doctor Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) said yesterday evening that the center will liaise with medical facilities in districts to carry out tests for all employees in the airport.



After collecting all samples, health workers have working relentlessly to conduct Covid-19 test on 7,300 airport employees after employees of Tan Son Nhat International Airport who have been on duty from January 30, as a staff member at the airdrome had been confirmed as Vietnam’s Covid-19 patient No. 1,979, the city Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

Test results have shown that 7,295 people are negative, five positive (patient 1,979 and his colleagues).

Presently, the city health sector has been performing tracking and zoning measures of all contacts F1 and F2 in the airport and basically, the cluster is being controlled. The airport has been operated normally.

In the current situation, the airport will enhance preventative measures against the coronavirus pandemic according to the regulations. The HCDC leader warned passengers to strictly follow preventative measures of the Ministry of Health and the city authorities as well as regulations of the airport.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan