Four more test positive for diphtheria virus in Central Province

Therefore, the province has so far had five cases of diphtheria most of at the age of 7 to 9 in Vinh Ha Commune in Vinh Linh District.



The first case is a nine-year-old girl in Vinh Ha Commune who was suffering fever, coughing and sore throat. The hospital which admitted her informed the province Center for Disease Control on July 16 about the case.

Test results carried out by the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute confirmed the girl was positive for the dangerous virus on July 20.

The Department of Health was informed that four another children were infected with the fatal virus on July 23 bringing the total infection cases to five. Most of the cases have been immunized against diphtheria and it was unclear about source of infection.

The health sector in Quang Tri has jumped into investigation about source of infection and took samples for tests as well as set up quarantine stations to prevent strange people from entering Bai Ha and Khe Hot villages in Vinh Ha Commune. Seventy-five samples were sent to the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute for testing.

Before, in its urgent dispatch to the health authority and people’s committees in communes and districts, state competent agencies on July 23, the people’s Committee in Quang Tri asked to disseminate information of the disease as well as implement measures against the disease spread in communities.

