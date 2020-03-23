Four new Covid-19 patients isolated in Dong Thap Province

Speaking at the meeting, Nguyen Van Duong, Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee cum Head of the steering committee for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control revealed that these four new patients who returned from England are being quarantined at the Military School of Dong Thap Province in Sa Dec City.



According to Vice Chairman of Dong Thap People's Committee Doan Tan Buu, all four cases were among 164 Vietnamese and students studying and working in the United Kingdom. They returned to Vietnam on the flight VN0050 and later moved to Dong Thap Province on March 19 as per the National Steering Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19’s direction. None of these hail from Dong Thap province.

Of them, 4 cases found positive for the novel coronavirus include two in Ho Chi Minh City, a 9-year-old girl in Hanoi and a person in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Immediately after being confirmed as positive for the flu-like virus, all four cases have been transferred to the Sa Dec General Hospital for isolation and the remaining passengers continue to be monitored, tested and appropriately isolated to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan