Four people suffering Anaphylaxis after Covid-19 vaccination in stable condition

Thanks to timely treatment, four people who were suffering the second phase of anaphylaxis are now in stable condition but still stay in hospitals for further care.



Some others have had normal reaction after inoculation.

This morning, EPI said that five additional localities including the northern provinces of Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hai Phong City and the Mekong Delta Province of Long An administered shots of Covid-19 vaccine to people in the top priority list. Additional 630 people received shots of Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

After four days of carrying out massive vaccination launch, some 1,585 medical workers, who are directly treating Covid-19 patients and competent forces taking part in the fight against Covid-19, have been vaccinated. Of these, 293 people are in the Northern Province of Hai Duong, 163 residents in Hanoi, 69 in Hung Yen Province, 108 in Bac Ninh Province, 187 in Bac Giang Province, 61 in Hai Phong City, 474 in Ho Chi Minh City, 200 in the Central Highlands Province of Gia Lai and 30 in Long An Province.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong