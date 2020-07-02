  1. Health

Free mass vaccination against diphtheria conducted on children under seven

VNA
Due to the several localities hit by deadly diphtheria outbreaks, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Duong Thi Hong yesterday said that the institute will carry out mass vaccination program against diphtheria on children aged under seven countrywide.

Free mass vaccination against diphtheria conducted on children under seven

The mass vaccination program is free.
Next time, the ministries of Health and Education and Training will jointly collaborate to run the program in six cities and provinces. All preschoolers must have confirmation that they have already immunized; those who are short of any shoot, they must be taken to the local vaccination center for injection of vaccine.
According to the Ministry of Health, diphtheria has not been eradicated in Vietnam; therefore, people can still contract the disease if they have close contact with ill patients.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more