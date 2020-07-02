The mass vaccination program is free.



Next time, the ministries of Health and Education and Training will jointly collaborate to run the program in six cities and provinces. All preschoolers must have confirmation that they have already immunized; those who are short of any shoot, they must be taken to the local vaccination center for injection of vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, diphtheria has not been eradicated in Vietnam; therefore, people can still contract the disease if they have close contact with ill patients.





By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan